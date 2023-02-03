Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,512 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 32,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,186,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

