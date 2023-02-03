Huntington National Bank Has $454,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,208,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

HIG stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

