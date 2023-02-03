Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Insider Activity

Federated Hermes Price Performance

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $545,596.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $173,867.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $545,596.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,849. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

