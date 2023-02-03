LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.38% of CoreCivic worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,452 shares of company stock worth $1,349,227 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

