Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

