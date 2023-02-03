Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

