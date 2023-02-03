Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 332 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 433.1% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 70,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 106,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

CWB opened at $69.54 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $62.22 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

