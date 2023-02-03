Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DRVN opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Driven Brands

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

