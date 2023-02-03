Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

