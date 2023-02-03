NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

