Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Federated Hermes news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,849. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading

