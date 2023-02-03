Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Progress Software worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Progress Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Progress Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 2,396 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $124,759.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,169.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,935. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progress Software Trading Up 3.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

PRGS opened at $56.92 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

