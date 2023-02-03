Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 9,043 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 112,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 877,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE TMHC opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

