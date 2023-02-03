Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $15,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN opened at $5.61 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

