Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,807 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

HMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

