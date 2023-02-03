Profund Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.