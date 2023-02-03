ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LHC Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in LHC Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $160.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.69. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.32 and a 12 month high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.43.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

