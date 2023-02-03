CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $201,000 Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 86.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $2,328,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at $6,608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $173.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average is $170.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,224 shares of company stock worth $1,626,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

