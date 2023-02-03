Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 17,039 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after acquiring an additional 269,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,221,000 after acquiring an additional 129,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:STWD opened at $21.40 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

