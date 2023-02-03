Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

