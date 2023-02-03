Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expro Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Expro Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 210,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $151,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.19. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

