Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 5,648 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 2,263.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of WIT stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Wipro Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.