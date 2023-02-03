Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 472,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 181,448 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,479 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 175.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

