Profund Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 93.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,430,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 821,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in MGIC Investment by 9.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 6,722,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,717,000 after acquiring an additional 602,678 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

MTG opened at $14.29 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.