Profund Advisors LLC Has $198,000 Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 81.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More

