Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,312 Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 187,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter.

OUT stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

