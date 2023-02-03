Profund Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,538,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,652,000 after buying an additional 237,357 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 628.9% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 423,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 364,993 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,514,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,566,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.41 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. Compass Point cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

