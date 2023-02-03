U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,375 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,598,000 after acquiring an additional 140,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 269,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 318,136 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE SLCA opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $926.69 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.64. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

