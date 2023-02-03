Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 88.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 626,831 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 525.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 632,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 48.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,553,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 510,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 285.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 448,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.
Service Properties Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.32.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
