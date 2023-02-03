Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,392 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.28. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.