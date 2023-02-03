Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after buying an additional 13,645,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 1,470,682 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,196,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

