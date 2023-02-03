Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price target on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

