Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,765,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 314,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,577,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,730,000 after purchasing an additional 88,724 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,931,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,457,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,418,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BVN shares. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

BVN stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

