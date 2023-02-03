Profund Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $90,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 123.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of AG opened at $8.03 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AG shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

