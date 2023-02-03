Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

CFFN stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

