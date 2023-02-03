Profund Advisors LLC Sells 18,781 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth $107,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 56.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

