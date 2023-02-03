Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,306 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

