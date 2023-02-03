Profund Advisors LLC Sells 417 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 292.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $99.90 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,038,647.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,038,647.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Get Rating

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also

