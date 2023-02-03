Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,934,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 229,349 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 349,070 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

