Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 510,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SilverCrest Metals Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

