Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.06 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CD. Citigroup cut their price target on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

