Profund Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

UGP stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

