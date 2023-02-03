Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,201 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $11.07 on Friday. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOMO. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

