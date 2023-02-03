Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Price Target to $52.00

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $53.15.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

