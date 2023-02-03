Morgan Stanley Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $460.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $412.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.66. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $621.00.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.