Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

CSWC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $581.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.