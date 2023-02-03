Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.15.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
