Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

