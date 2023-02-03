Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Immunic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Immunic Price Performance

Immunic stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. Immunic has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunic

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunic news, Director Joerg Neermann purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $43,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

