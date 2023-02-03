Barclays Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $251.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $311.00 to $251.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.50.

ENPH stock opened at $227.70 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,077,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

