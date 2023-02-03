First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group cut First Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.92. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $358,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Articles

